Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 126,890 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 136,407 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 124.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 198,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2,973.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 517,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

