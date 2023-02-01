Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.96 and its 200 day moving average is $304.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

