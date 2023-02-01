Virtu Financial LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,188,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $128.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

