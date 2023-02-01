Virtu Financial LLC Sells 42,534 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

CRSP opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

