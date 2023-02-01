Virtu Financial LLC Takes $861,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

