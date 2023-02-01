Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

