Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.62 on Friday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.34.
About Vista Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.