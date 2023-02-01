Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.48).

LON VOD traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91.18 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,350,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,023,258. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £24.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.60.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

