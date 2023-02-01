Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

