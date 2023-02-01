Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

