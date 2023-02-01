Waltonchain Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.42 million and $1.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00399931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,484.17 or 0.28068667 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00587072 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,750,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,775,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

