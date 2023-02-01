Wanchain Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.73 million and $1.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,119,331 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

