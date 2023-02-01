Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $40.89 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00084468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00062986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025178 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,123,752 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

