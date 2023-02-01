Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Waste Management stock opened at $151.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

