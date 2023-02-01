Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.09.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

