WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

