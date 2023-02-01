Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

