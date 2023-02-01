WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 869,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 119,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,297. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

