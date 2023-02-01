Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $23.67. Weibo shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 233,599 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 164.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

