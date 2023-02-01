Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Equal Weight

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

