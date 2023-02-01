Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

