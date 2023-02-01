West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.27 billion-$9.27 billion.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WJRYY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

