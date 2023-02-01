Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.70–$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS.

Western Digital Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,575. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $126,049,000 after buying an additional 124,566 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,561,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 353,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

