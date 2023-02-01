Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.70)-$(1.40) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

WDC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,957. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 603.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 65.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

