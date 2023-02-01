Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.70)-$(1.40) EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

WDC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 6,169,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.57.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

