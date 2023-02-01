WhiteCoin Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $78.50 million and $702,558.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00408093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017126 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,828,060 coins and its circulating supply is 763,360,293 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

