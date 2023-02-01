Winslow Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.68. The company had a trading volume of 384,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,233. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

