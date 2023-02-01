Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GATX worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in GATX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GATX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Trading Down 0.9 %

GATX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

