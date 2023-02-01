Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,506. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.24. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $10,368,901. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

