Winslow Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.2 %

HGV traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 57,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

