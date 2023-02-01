Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 308,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.