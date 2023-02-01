Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 4,705,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,142,828. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

