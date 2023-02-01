WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 1.2%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 2,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.