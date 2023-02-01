Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.
Woodward Price Performance
WWD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,631. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.