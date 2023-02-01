Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.

WWD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,631. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

