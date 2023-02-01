Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.
Woodward Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Woodward stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. 111,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,609. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
