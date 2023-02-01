Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 6.5 %

Woodward stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.