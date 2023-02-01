Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.

Woodward Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,861,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.