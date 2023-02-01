Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.

Woodward Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,861,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

