Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $257.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.