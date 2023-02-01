Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $308.15

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $308.15 or 0.01339249 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $99.96 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.27974901 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00587444 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,787,544 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.