Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $112.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $312.68 or 0.01351124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,784,085 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

