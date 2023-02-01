Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $238.96 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 164.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00397273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.65 or 0.27885647 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00588517 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,518,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,679,120 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,478,887 with 1,734,639,493 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.13628365 USD and is up 72.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,737,724.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

