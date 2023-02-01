X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 353,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 372,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Brightworth raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 505,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000.

