Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s previous close.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

XENE opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

