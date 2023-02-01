XRUN (XRUN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $302.25 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. XRUN has a total market cap of $302.25 million and approximately $154,607.33 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

