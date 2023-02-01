XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.19 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and $873,598.71 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00215086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00627609 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,203,740.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

