yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $7,514.44 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $275.31 million and approximately $31.14 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $7,514.44 or 0.31648005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00406065 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.93 or 0.28502804 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00575967 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
