Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 call options.
Yext Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 519,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.59.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
