Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 call options.

Yext Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 519,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.59.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.