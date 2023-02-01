Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

