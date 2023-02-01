Zcash Price Tops $45.09 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $733.50 million and $56.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.09 or 0.00195617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069914 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,266,925 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

