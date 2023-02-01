ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $493,433.86 and approximately $90.65 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00194547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

